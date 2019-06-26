Utah to hold drawing for chance to purchase rare bourbon

Residents in Utah will have a special chance to acquire some rare liquors after the state’s Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control announced Tuesday that they will be holding a special drawing for a popular bourbon.

People will have a chance to enter their name in a drawing for the opportunity to purchase one of the 112 bottles of Buffalo Trace’s Elmer T. Lee single barrel bourbon in the state for the unusually low price of $37.99, Fox 13 reported.

Utah’s state-controlled system prevents alcohol from being sold at more than an 88 percent markup, a customer benefit that has made some liquors extremely hard to get a hold of. This particular bottle is sold for up to $300 in some states.

In order to be more fair, the DABC created the drawing.

“In the past few years, the Utah DABC has noticed certain products, particularly releases of rare bourbons and other whiskeys, being highly sought after by our customers. For a number of these products, the amount supplied by the manufacturer is very limited compared with the anticipated demand for the product,” the Department’s website read.

“We have been asked by customers to establish a new method of distribution that allows the maximum number of Utahns an opportunity to purchase these products. For this reason, Utah DABC has chosen to distribute rare high-demand products through drawings.”

While lotteries are illegal in Utah, the agency said the drawings are fine because participants aren't being asked to pay money to take part - they are simply being given the chance to purchase the product, an opportunity they can decline.

Eligible parties include Utah residents or active-duty military servicemen and women assigned to a permanent duty station within the state who are over the age of 21. Drawings for this and future bottles will likely take place on a monthly basis although, availability could affect this.