Unicode committee rejects white wine emoji, but may consider it for 'future addition'

But how will we indicate to our social-media acquaintances that we’re drinking pinot grigio instead of pinot noir?!?

After petitioning for more than a year, wine enthusiasts have learned that the Unicode Technical Committee (UTC) — which decides what is and isn’t worthy of its own Unicode emoji — has no plans to add a white wine emoji to its roster of foodstuffs.

SEE IT: MOMS CELEBRATE WITH WINE AND DOUGHNUTS ON KIDS' FIRST DAY OF SCHOOL

However, according to the minutes of the organization’s July meeting in Redmond, Wash., Unicode’s emoji subcommittee will “continue to consider 'white wine' emoji for future addition.”

News of the UTC’s decision likely comes as a slap in the face — or rather, a glass of wine thrown into the face — of the Kendall-Jackson winery of Sonoma County, who lobbied hardest for the new symbol by submitting what they say was a 19-page proposal last year.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Maggie Curry, the director of marketing at Kendall-Jackson who once called Unicode’s oversight an “injustice,” more recently explained in a blog post that Unicode’s latest decision has nothing to do with their feelings about white wine, but rather the ease and repercussions of “adding a color variation” to an existing emoji, as it might open the floodgates for having to add color variations to every item.

Furthermore, it’s said to be up to the individual emoji development teams (at brands such as Samsung, Windows or Apple) to color the contents of the glass, the outlet reports.

Kendall-Jackson, however, said it will continue to refine its proposal for resubmission, marking the fourth time the winery has done so.

“What started as a fun idea has now turned into a complex effort for Kendall-Jackson, the wine community, and wine fans around the globe," Curry said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Unicode could, however, just institute an empty wine glass, or glasses containing several different colors of liquids, but that apparently doesn’t seem worth the time or effort of the folks who already brought us such classic, officially recognized emoji as “stuffed flatbread,” “fishcake with swirl” and not one, but five types of chicken.