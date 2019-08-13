Moms celebrate first day of school with wine and doughnuts: 'We will be just fine'

Children may dread the first day of school, but one group of people occasionally love it: moms.

Earlier this week, a group of moms in California shared photos on Facebook that show them having what looks like a great time on the first day of school, celebrating the occasion with doughnuts and wine.

Shawna Genua, from Minneola, Fla., shared the hilarious photo on Monday. “First day of school! Whaaaaaaaat!" she captioned the photo, which shows her sitting with three other moms who are enjoying wine and doughnuts from the Donut King.

"Some of you are sad. This is me and my girls. We will be juuuuuuust fine.” she wrote.

The women also posed right by a sign that read, “First day of school 2019, #ByeFelicia.”

Genua is the owner of Wee Winks Photography, Fox 35 reports. The photo was reportedly her idea and she brought her friends Bridget, Jennifer and Robin (who all live in the same neighborhood) over to celebrate. The quartet reportedly has 18 children among them.

While the photos have received a mostly positive response, there’s one group of people who apparently aren’t fans.

Genua told Fox 35 that her kids “think we are crazy. The older ones are now disowning us because of how far these pics are going. We have threatened to walk them to school in our robes.”

Of course, that hasn’t stopped the moms from becoming popular with other moms, or nearby residents. According to Genua, “We have ladies wanting to hang out with us and down some wine. We have gotten offers to go to Disney with some.”

No word on how dads celebrated the first day of school.