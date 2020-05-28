Twitter salivates over 'cheesecake' rock: 'Why does it look so tasty?'

You’d break a tooth on that thing.

A photo is going viral on Twitter for looking downright delectable. However, you might not want to serve up this cheesecake lookalike at your next dinner party.

That’s because the too-good-to-eat slice literally is — the layered “cheesecake” is actually a rock. “Red agate and White Opal with Botryodial Chalcedony,” to be exact, according to tweet.

The rock photo is credited to Chelsea Thompson, from central Nevada. Though the tweet is currently going viral, it actually contains an image of a rock that was shared on Amazing Geologist on Facebook three years ago.

Despite this, Twitter is still salivating over the perfectly scrumptious-looking piece of geology. Which, again, you cannot eat. Because it’s a rock. Just making that clear, despite what Twittizens are saying.

When it comes to delicious things you can eat, there is currently no shortage of quarantine-inspired baking or cooking recipes online. Just cross your fingers and hope that they, too don’t turn out as hard as a rock — or you might end up on Twitter’s kitchen fails list.