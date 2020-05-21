Truck carrying 43,000 pounds of mac and cheese overturns on Nashville highway

Do medical masks filter out particles of powdery processed cheese, too? Asking for our friends in Nashville.

A tractor-trailer carrying 43,000 pounds of macaroni and cheese overturned on a highway in Nashville on Wednesday, spilling some of its contents all over the interstate.

The incident, which occurred near the intersection of junctions 24 and 40, happened at around 7:30 a.m., Fox 17 reported. The driver thankfully escaped without injury, according to the outlet.

Part of I-24 was subsequently closed while the accident was cleared, blocking access to I-40. Traffic resumed at around 1:30 p.m., reported the Tennessean.

A representative for the Tennessee Department of Transportation was not immediately available to comment on the cause of the accident. However, a spokesperson for the department did share several photos from the scene, including some showing crews clearing out the “dry pasta” from the roadway.

The rest of Twitter, meanwhile, seemed more eager to grab as much from the highway as humanly possible. A few also mourned the loss of their favorite foodstuff.

"Please give us a moment to process this loss," one user joked.