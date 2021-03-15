Travis Scott teams with Anheuser-Busch for Cacti spiked seltzer after successful partnership with McDonald's

Travis Scott is on a food and drink tour.

Hot off of a partnership with McDonald’s for his namesake meal — an item that caused ingredient shortages at locations across the country — "Sicko Mode" rapper Travis Scott's has teamed with Anheuser-Busch to debut Cacti, a new brand of spiked seltzers scheduled to hit shelves on Monday.

The rapper, also known as Cactus Jack, is lending his nickname to the Los Angeles-brewed spiked seltzer, which is made with blue agave from Mexico. The drink contains 7% ABV and comes in three flavors: pineapple, strawberry and lime. Each can is made with water, cold fermented cane sugar and agave syrup. But despite the syrup and the name, the drink itself contains no tequila.

"Finally getting CACTI out into the world and into the hands of fans is a surreal moment for me and the team," Scott said in a statement that coincided with the drink's announcement via a television commercial that aired during Sunday's Grammy awards. "This has been something I had a strong vision for and have wanted to do for a while. It was important to me to be heavily involved in the entire creative process; from the flavor obviously, to the can design, packaging and the entirety of the brand world we’ve built. I sought to create a beverage brand that was unlike others in the market."

The partnership comes at the spike seltzer category continues to explode. There were just 10 hard seltzer brands on the market in 2018, and by 2019 that number spiked to 26. Now, more than 65 brandsare vying for consumers, according to data from Nielsen. And during the pandemic, the hard seltzer category brought in more than $100 million in retail off-premise sales in June 2020, Nielsen data shows.

Scott has been heating up the food and drinks space in recent months. Last fall he became the first celebrity since Michael Jordan to be featured on McDonald’s menu. His signature $6 meal included a Quarter Pounder with cheese, bacon and lettuce, a medium-sized order of fries with BBQ sauce, and a sprite. The popularity of the offering also led to ingredient shortages nationwide.