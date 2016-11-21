Top 10 Thanksgiving must-haves

Do you have the honor of preparing this year's Thanksgiving feast? Before you tackle the turkey, make sure you have perused this list of Thanksgiving must-haves. These kitchen items -- some of which cost just a few dollars -- will make the holiday so much more enjoyable as these must-haves minimize the mishaps that can mar a meal.

1. All-Clad Tools Poultry Lifters

A twenty-pound bird is unwieldy in the store, but is even tougher to maneuver when piping hot. All-Clad Stainless Steel Poultry Lifters make it easy to move your turkey from the roaster to the carving board to the serving platter, and their tines are well-spaced and sturdy for easy balance. They're dishwasher-safe so they’re easy to clean, and they come with a lifetime warranty. Additionally, they're a good-looking match for your stainless roasting pan. Price: $35

2. Black & Decker 9-Inch Electric Carving Knife

A good carving knife can make the difference between clean sliced meat and a bird that's been hacked to pieces. The Black & Decker 9-Inch Electric Carving Knife has a serrated stainless steel blade that can produce both thick cuts and thin deli slices. Its nonslip handle will give you comfort and security while you carve, and the safety lock prevents possible injury from accidental starts. If your Thanksgiving spread includes hard cheeses or freshly baked bread, this knife will provide a good cut for those as well. It also makes a good gift to bring to a holiday party. Price: $10

3. Calphalon Contemporary Stainless Special-Value 16-Inch Roaster with Nonstick Roasting Rack

Did Grandma love the drumstick, but Uncle Carl complained that the wing was overdone? Then it's time you tried the Calphalon Stainless Roaster. The 16-inch roasting pan is made of stainless steel with an aluminum core designed for high-quality conductivity, allowing your bird to roast evenly. It will make your turkey tender, even though it's so tough it can handle temperatures up to 700 degrees Fahrenheit. This kitchen aid comes with a V-shaped nonstick roasting rack and stay-cool handles that are extended high for easy transport in and out of your oven. Clean-up is easy – just put it in the dishwasher when you’re finished. Or let Uncle Carl do it while you're accepting praise for your well-prepared bird. Price: $130

4. Char-Broil The Big Easy Oil-Less Infrared Turkey Fryer

The Big Easy Infrared Oil-Less Turkey Fryer by Char-Broil cooks your holiday turkey to the same delectable moistness as a standard deep-fryer, but without the dangerous and unhealthy oil. The efficient 16,000 BTU infrared heat cooks your bird (up to sixteen pounds) evenly and quickly, taking only eight to ten minutes per pound. Since there is no oil used in the fryer, turkeys can be prepared not only with marinades under the skin, but also with rubs on the outside. This offers a new twist to achieving turkey's crispy skin. The outdoor Big Easy Turkey Fryer's infrared cooking technology offers a healthy, safe and clean alternative to the traditional oil deep-fryer. Price: $99

5. Cuisinart DLC-10S Pro Classic 7-Cup Food Processor

We're not sure when Cuisinart became synonymous with food processors, but we certainly are fans of the brand as well. The Cuisinart Classic 7-Cup Food Processor comes with attachments that allow you to knead dough, slice and chop vegetables, mince herbs and mix batter. Are you a food processor rookie? A 30-minute how-to DVD will put you on the right track, and a 50-page cookbook can provide inspiration for new recipes. All parts of the processor are dishwasher-safe, and it comes with a five-year warranty. Price: $100

6. Fiesta Deep Dish Pie Baker

Fiesta is one of the most beloved and most collected dinnerware brands in the U.S. The festively colored products have been an all-American staple since 1936. Fiesta’s Deep Dish Pie Baker is lead and cadmium free and made from fully vitrified china. It is dishwasher-, oven- and microwave-safe and — best of all — your pie dish comes with a five-year chip warranty. Price: $25

7. ISI Gourmet Whip-Quart, Brushed Stainless Steel

Once you reacquaint yourself with real, organic whipped cream, you’ll never go for another store-bought spray can. This heavy-duty, brushed stainless steel, airtight Whip-Quart keeps heavy cream refrigerated for up to six weeks. You can also froth up soups, sauces, fruit, gravies and so-called Espumas, Ferran Adrià-style foams, whether hot or cold, savory or sweet. This dishwasher-safe tool, designed for professional chefs, comes with a recipe book and three decorator tips. Price: $120

8. Kuhn Rikon Potato Masher

If you've ever tried to mash hot potatoes with a big fork, you will appreciate the Kuhn Rikon Potato Masher. This heavy-duty stainless steel kitchen tool has a thin-steel, zigzag design to crush potatoes efficiently, as well as a waterproof steel barrel handle and hanging loop for easy storage. You can even use this dishwasher-safe tool to mash avocados for guacamole, or sweet potatoes for a casserole. Price: $18

9. OXO SoftWorks Fat Separator

Cut down that holiday weight gain with the OXO SoftWorks Fat Separator. Pour your drippings into the heat-resistant strainer and watch them settle to the bottom of the cup. The stopper keeps fat from entering the spout, while a shield prevents it from spilling over the top. Measurement markings on the outside of the separator are a convenient feature if you need to know exact quantities. The dishwasher-safe Fat Separator also features a non-slip handle. Price: $15

10. Proteak Teak Cutting Board Rectangle with Hand Grip and Juice Canal

If you're shopping for a solid, reliable cutting board to hold your holiday bird, consider Proteak. The company uses wood grown on conflict-free, sustainable plantations. We also like that no two boards look alike. Also, teak's distinct texture makes cutting efficient; the wood is hard enough to withstand knife blades and soft enough to keep knives sharp. The Proteak Teak Cutting Board is not only large enough to hold a 20-pound turkey, it also has a juice canal built into all four sides. Price: $90

