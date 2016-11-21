Top 10 barbecue products of 2013

A poor workman blames his tools, but a grillmaster appreciates his...or hers! It's time to dust off the barbecue and spend a few dollars on products that will help you make better steaks, burgers, dogs, veggies, kabobs and even pizza on the grill. We've compiled a list of the Top 10 Barbecue Products that are effective despite their low prices, which start at just six bucks.

1. 8-Inch Barbecue BBQ Grill Steak Weights, Heavy-Weight, Hamburger Bacon Sausage Grill Press

Price: $10

A grill press applies pressure and heat to the top of a steak or burger so that it cooks more quickly and evenly. Wrapping a brick in tin foil might get the job done, but this handy tool is much more professional and easy to use. It’s made from cast iron, which heats evenly and holds a lot of heat, ensuring that a crust forms and pressed meat stays juicy and flavorful. The smooth wooden handle is comfortable to hold and won’t get hot. A must-have for those who love seared steaks!

2. Messermeister 8-Inch Take-Apart Kitchen Scissors

Price: $20

The strong blades will cut through anything from meat and bones to stems and twigs; butterfly a chicken and chop up some wings with ease. You can slice, dice, clip, skin, trim, crack nuts and even open bottles with this versatile kitchen companion. These shears are easy to take apart and reassemble when you want to wash them, but they are also incredibly sharp, so watch your fingers whether you're cutting or cleaning! The stainless steel blades are dishwasher-safe, and designed for both right- and left-handed use.

3. Callison’s Fine Foods’ Seasoned Skewers

Price: $10

We’ve found a cool ticket into the hot grilling scene with Callison’s Seasoned Skewers. Made from untreated Maine wood, these sticks are soaked in all-natural oils without salt or saturated fat, allowing you to flavor-infuse meat, poultry, seafood and vegetables from within for some guilt-free grilling (and eating). The sticks come in a pack of ten and are featured in nine different flavors, including Honey Bourbon, Hickory BBQ, Garlic Herb, and Thai Coconut Lime. We’ve found the skewers impart their flavor better when food is allowed to marinate on them for longer than the recommended fifteen minutes. Try mixing and matching with a complementary marinade or rub to create your own unique flavor experience.

4. Corn Grilling Basket

Price: $6

Grillmasters who like to keep the mess to a minimum will flip when they use the corn grilling basket. There’s no need to soak the corn husks, and no need to wrap naked ears in foil. The non-stick metal basket, which has a heat-deflecting wood handle, accommodates four ears at a time. The top rack adjusts to three different heights to handle fatter ears, and a bracket on the handle locks the rack in place, letting you spin your ears of corn with ease.

5. William Bounds Silicone Basting Brush

Price: $12

For coating your meats with flavorful marinades and zesty sauces, nothing does the job as well as a basting brush. But the nylon bristles of regular brushes are a clean-up nightmare: They shed, they stick, they melt onto your grill, and they can become discolored after just a couple of uses. But never fear! The Sili Basting brush is here. Soft, flexible, non-shedding bristles glaze meat perfectly, and because the bristles are heat-resistant up to 500 degrees, the brush can also be used to coat the grill (or any cookware you may use on it) with a non-sticking agent. The 7-1/4” stainless steel handle holds this space-age ensemble of non-stick bristles together, and the whole thing is dishwasher-safe.

6. Eastman Outdoors ZaGrill

Price: $25

Making pizza on the grill is not only a good way to avoid heating up the house with your oven during the summer months, but also a great conversation starter. Place a twelve-inch pizza on the non-stick surface of The Eastman Outdoors ZaGrill and enjoy the summer sun while the crust cooks to crispy perfection, the cheese bubbles and the vegetables gain that roasted grill flavor that’s impossible to attain in the kitchen. The underlying heat shield protects the crust from burning due to higher grill temperatures and allows for even heating — so you get no mushy uncooked spots. True barbecue enthusiasts might like adding some wood chips beneath the tray, to add some hearty wood-smoked flavor. When it’s done, just lift the top tray off the heat shield; it doubles as a serving platter.

7. Rosewood Three Piece BBQ Tool Set

Price: $29

Grilling basics get a luxurious twist. This three-piece BBQ set is made of attractive rosewood handles and stainless steel. The long, curved tools keep hands and arms out of reach of high flames while you cook up a feast for family or friends. The tongs grip smaller servings with ease while the spatula slides under meat efficiently, and the grilling fork lifts meat easily from the barbecue. Even our sticky chicken breasts came clean off the grill.

8. Pig Tail Food Flipper

Price: $35

This little piggy is a great grilling companion! Named for their curly-que skewer tips, these lightweight, versatile tools allow you to handle foods safely and easily over a hot cooking surface. The stainless steel tip slips smoothly into solid food and allows you to flip it with a simple turn of the wrist. Whether you need to handle a rack of ribs on the grill, bacon on the skillet or corn on the cob in a hot pot of boiling water, the handy Pig Tail Flippers can replace a whole multitude of spatulas, tongs and forks. The gift box includes one 12-inch and one 19-inch flipper, and there’s even a special set for lefties!

9. Steven Raichlen Seafood Rack

Price: $20

Oysters, clams and mussels… oh my! Cook savory, succulent shellfish on the grill with the Seafood Rack from Steven Raichlen, author of Ribs, Ribs, Outrageous Ribs and BBQ USA. Formulated out of stainless steel, this rack is 11 inches long and 15.5 inches wide, and has variously shaped grooves designed to accommodate mollusks of all shapes and sizes, keeping the succulent juices within their shells instead of all over your grill. Be sure to wear oven mitts, as the rack's metal handlebars are not heat-protected and may become extremely hot while cooking.

10. Charcoal Companion Gas Grill Smoker Box

Price: $15 (long), $11 (short)

Do you love the clean simplicity of using your gas grill but don’t want to do without the mouth-watering smokiness of a charcoal grill? The Charcoal Companion V-Shaped Smoker Box is designed to fit between the burners of your gas grill underneath the grilling rack. Simply open the durable, dishwasher-safe, stainless steel, hinged lid, pour in your wood smoking chips, and place it in your grill: Meat on top, flavor-imbuing smoke seeping up from the bottom. Try pre-soaking the chips in wine, beer or citrus juice first to impart some zing to your grilled faves. Comes in two sizes, short (6”) and long (13-3/4”).

