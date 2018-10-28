Tokyo restaurant creates menu based on last meals of famous death row inmates

A pop-up restaurant in Tokyo, Japan launched a menu of morbid meals for a limited time.

PHILADELPHIA RESTAURANT CUSTOMER PUNCHED AFTER GAME OF POOL

Ningen Restaurant, meaning “human restaurant,” opened in the city’s red light district this month, serving last meals requested by famous death row inmates like double-murderer Gary Mark Gilmore, who requested a hamburger, baked potato, hard-boiled egg and three Jack Daniels shots; “Black Widow” Judy Buonoano, who dined on asparagus, broccoli, tomatoes and strawberries; and a rendition of killer clown John Wayne Gacy’s bucket of KFC, french fries, pound of strawberries and fried shrimp – among others.

GEORGIA DEATH ROW INMATE REQUESTS EXTRAVAGANT LAST MEAL

The pop-up, which runs until October 28, is part of a larger art installation by Chim↑Pom art collective, Insider reports. The exhibit features works of art by Austrian avant-garde artist Hermann Nitsch and performances by local artists, the publication reports.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Though the first restaurant for last meals was only open for two weeks, it received positive reviews from those who went.