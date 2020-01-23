Man's 'careless' error led to thousands of gallons of wine being dumped down drain

A Canadian man was fired from a local winery after an oversight led to thousands of gallons of wine pouring down the drain – twice.

Brent Crozier lost his Mission Hill Winery job, and his appeal, after a “careless” error led to 1,500 gallons, or approximately 630 cases, of sauvignon blanc being washed down the drain. The retail price for the lost wine was estimated at $162,464.40, Global News reported.

The most recent incident occurred Nov. 19, 2018 at the Kelowna, B.C., winery, when Crozier was transferring the wine between tanks as part of his duties. During the transfer, Crozier forgot to close a valve, which led to wine “flowing freely down the drain,” arbitrator Nicholas Glass said at the termination hearing.

According to reports, Crozier apologized for the 2018 incident but was fired a month later because it was the “same culpable negligence” he had exhibited before in a 2017 incident that led to the accidental flushing of about 2,906 gallons of wine down the drain.

In the previous incident, the oversight was blamed on a heavier than usual workload, as it was a busy time of year. Crozier reportedly worked weekends and overtime to meet production demands, which led to the costly error.

The incidents were “the only two occasions in the history of the employer’s cellar operations when product has been lost by flushing down an open drain,” Glass claimed.

The hearing resulted in a labor arbitration ruling in favor of Mission Hill Winery, Global News reported.