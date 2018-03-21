Texas Ranger kills, eats bull that injured his elbow: 'It was good meat'

Revenge tasted sweet for Texas Rangers pitcher Martin Pérez, who killed and ate the bull that charged at him in December 2017, causing him to break his right elbow.

On March 18, after his spring training debut, the left-hander revealed to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that he got justice on the animal who charged at him at his Venezuela ranch. While attempting to dodge the creature, he fell and fractured the radial head of his right elbow in an injury that required surgery, as Sports Illustrated reported.

WOMAN EATS COTTON CANDY LIKE AN ABSOLUTE MANIAC, GOES VIRAL

In the wake of the freak incident, Pérez told the Star-Telegram that the animal was no longer a worry.

WOMAN CAUGHT EATING MAYONNAISE AT BASKETBALL GAME SPARKS TWITTER DEBATE

“I killed him and I ate him. It was good meat,” the 26-year-old said. “No more bull.”

A steady rise in poverty and hunger in Venezuela in recent years has brought on a humanitarian crisis of historic proportions.

According to the Texan outlet, while it was initially believed Perez would need an extra month to recuperate and prepare for the spring season, the Venezuela native announced that he had recovered in time for the first week, with an 80-pitch outing against the Los Angeles Angels.

"I'm good to go," he said.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Talk about taking the bull by the horns, indeed.