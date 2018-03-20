Woman eats cotton candy like an absolute maniac, goes viral

Forget about that “Jeopardy” contestant who failed to tell Alex Trebek he starred in one of the most beloved movies of the early ‘70s; the Internet’s new favorite game show personality is An-Qi, a 25-year-old woman who can suck down a stick of cotton candy like nobody’s business.

The footage, which was posted to Twitter late last week after being shared on a Chinese social media site, was reportedly taken from a Chinese game show called “I’m the Winner,” Buzzfeed News reported.

An-Qi, the show’s female co-host, told Buzzfeed News that even she didn’t know she could eat like that when she was first tasked with partaking in the cotton candy challenge against her male co-host.

She also said she devised the technique on the spot, in her head, only moments before the competition.

"My urge to beat my competitor was too strong," she told the site. "When I finished, I had no idea I was so quick either.”

Twitter has since erupted in amazement over An-Qi’s feat, with some calling her “amazing” and others praising her calm and collected demeanor after performing the feat. Another user also shared a clip of a different cotton-candy fan absolutely crushing his opponent in a similar contest.

The original footage uploaded to Weibo has since been viewed more than 16 million times, according to Buzzfeed. A subsequent tweet containing the clip has also racked up over 3.2 million views.

As a result, An-Qi says she now gets requests from fans to demonstrate the trick, though she notes that it’s probably not too healthy.

“I’m going to need to start exercising to burn those calories,” she joked to Buzzfeed.