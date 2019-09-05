Teen scores Aldi job interview after refusing their rejection

One confident teenager in Australia refused to take no for an answer when supermarket Aldi recently rejected her job application. Taking matters – and emails – into her own hands, the young woman wrote back to the grocery retailer, politely articulating why she had the chops for the gig. To her surprise, Aldi rescinded their rejection and invited her back for an interview.

On Sept. 2, Jessica Irving of Sydney took to Facebook to share the triumphant tale in a post that has since gone viral with over 16,000 likes and 9,000 shares.

“I cannot believe this worked,” the 18-year-old declared.

In a three-part series of screenshotted emails, Irving first shared a message from the recruitment team at Aldi, detailing that her application for a retail assistant job would not be advancing in the job selection process, News.com.au reports.

Creatively, Irving fired back with a message of her own.

"Although my application was rejected, I have been applying for jobs for over a year now with no success,” the teen replied. "My skills are on par with your store, with the ability to be exceptionally fast-paced to scan items like every ALDI Team Member does.”

“I pride myself on my impressive sale skills and can describe myself to be very persuasive and show effectiveness,” she continued. "So persuasive in fact, that I would like to confidentially [sic] reject your rejection.”

Cheekily thanking the recruiter for “letting me be part of the team,” Irving signed off with an assurance that she’d be at the store on the following Monday for a 9 to 5 shift.

To Irving’s delight, her bold tactic worked. In the third and final email she shared, the Aldi reps thanked her again for applying and invited her back for a group interview.

In the hours since, Irving described Aldi’s initial snub as a “huge bummer,” as she had looked forward to applying to the local branch of the German-based food retailer for nearly a year.

“When applying for the job I thought I'd be a really strong candidate. I even waited almost a year to apply due to their 18-plus rule,” she told the Daily Mail in a Sept. 3 interview.

“It's one of my local stores so being rejected was kind of a huge bummer and I didn't want to apply for a store so far away so I thought I'd give it a go and it worked, surprisingly,” she continued.

Fortunately, Irving said she suspects her honest second try earned her kudos with a higher up.

“I guess a different manager — they must have been impressed by my approach,” she mused.

Reps for Aldi were not immediately available to comment on the saga.