Tea brands voice support for Black Lives Matter, tell critics 'don't buy our tea'

Now, this is some piping hot tea.

Two of Britain’s biggest tea makers have denounced racism and declared their support for the Black Lives Matter movement following the death of George Floyd and speculation regarding the brands' respective stances on social media.

Far-right video blogger Laura Towler caused a commotion over the weekend when she tweeted her approval that Yorkshire Tea had not voiced support for Black Lives Matter, the BBC reported.

"Please don't buy our tea again,” the brand fired back on Monday. “We're taking some time to educate ourselves and plan proper action before we post. We stand against racism,” Yorkshire Tea said, adding the hashtag #BlackLivesMatter.

Competitor PG Tips soon jumped into the fray, also declaring their support for the movement.

“If you are boycotting teas that stand against racism, you're going to have to find two new tea brands now,” the Unilever-owned PG Tips said on Monday, adding the hashtags #BlackLivesMatter and #Solidaritea.

In the days since, both posts have since gone viral with thousands of likes and shares. Fellow tea companies Teapigs and Tetley have announced their “solidaritea” with Yorkshire Tea and PG Tips’ anti-racist positions.

To back up the brands, tea-drinking Twitter users have proudly shared photos of their Yorkshsire Tea and PG Tips products in recent days.

"I'm looking forward to telling my grandchildren about the time in 2020 when tea took on the racists," one user quipped.

"Two tea companies have come out against racism better than the UK Government have," another cracked. "Welcome to 2020."'

Yorkshire Tea and PG Tips were contacted for comment.

