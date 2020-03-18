Target reducing store hours, reserving Wednesday mornings for vulnerable customers to shop

Target has revealed new store policies as the coronavirus outbreak continues.

Target will start reducing store hours beginning Wednesday, with all stores closing by 9 p.m. daily.

The major retail chain said this will allow employees to replenish items and deeply clean the facilities.

In addition to closing the store earlier, Target will reserve the first hour of Wednesday mornings for vulnerable guests – including elderly customers and those with underlying health concerns – a letter from CEO Brian Cornell shared.

The letter shared Target would be “fast-tracking the flow” of high-demand products and begin product limits for highest demand merchandise, and “respectfully ask[ing] all guests to consider their immediate needs and purchase accordingly.”

Earlier, the chain announced it would be adding more staffing for services that support social distancing, like drive-up and pickup orders, which are still being offered.

Target’s move comes a day after Costco adopted a similar policy in response to the growing outbreak.

Costco announced Tuesday that it would begin limiting the number of customers allowed in the store at one time, as well as limiting the amount of in-demand items one person could purchase.