Takeout makes people 'far more satisfied' than restaurant meals, report claims

Next time you're trying to convince your partner or friend to order delivery instead out of going out to eat, know that you're not the only one yearning for takeout.

According to the latest Restaurant Report from the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI,) which polls nearly 23,000 consumers, hungry folks who order food delivery report being “far more satisfied” than those who take their meal at a restaurant.

Published on Tuesday, the annual study reported that the increasingly popular trend of “off-premise dining” eclipsed that of traditional dining-in, Food & Wine reports.

OLIVE GARDEN PATRON CAPTURES PICTURE OF GROUNDHOG ENJOYING BREADSTICK

“ACSI data show that for the full-service segment, diners who order food for delivery are far more satisfied [83 on the ranking’s 100-point scale] than those who dine in [79 on the scale,]” the report read. “As foot traffic slows, off-premise dining — projected to account for 37% of restaurant industry sales in 2018 — plays an important role.”

Though the authors acknowledged that the statistic could be “pretty unsettling” for those in the restaurant business, this is hardly the first time that the concept of food delivery has been reported as trending, especially with the millennial set.

According to a February 2019 report from Restaurant Insider, a whopping 60 percent of American consumers order takeout meals or delivery once a week. 31 percent even dared to admit they ordered food from third-party delivery services at least twice weekly, while 59 percent of millennials said that when they're ordering from a restaurant, it's for takeout or delivery.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

In other notable numbers from the latest and greatest ASCI report, Chick-fil-A has once again been named America’s favorite restaurant based on customer satisfaction.

For the fourth year running, the chicken-centric crowned the list for limited-service restaurant chains, beating out famous competitors McDonald’s, Burger King, KFC and Taco Bell.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP