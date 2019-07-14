The Taco Bell tortilla shortage is finally over: 'Impacted restaurants should be offering our full menu'

There’s no need to panic: the great Taco Bell tortilla shortage of 2019 has come to an end.

Taco Bell confirmed to Fox News that they’ve resolved the issues with their suppliers and that the affected restaurants should be able to offer customers the entire menu. This includes all burritos and quesadillas.

A spokesperson for Taco Bell told Fox News, “We appreciate our burrito-loving customers’ patience. We have worked closely with our suppliers to resolve any shortages, and most, if not all, of our impacted restaurants should be offering our full menu so fans can now enjoy their Taco Bell favorites from the classic Bean Burrito to the new Steak Reaper Ranch Fries burrito.”

Prior to this, the company was going through what many on the internet were calling the “tortillapocalypse.” While it wasn’t clear how widespread it was, customers in the Midwest and along the East Coast claimed that Taco Bell’s had run out of the flour tortillas used for burritos and quesadillas, Nation’s Restaurant News reports.

At the time, Taco Bell confirmed to Fox News that certain locations were dealing with ‘supplier shortages.’ A spokesperson said, “While some Taco Bell restaurants are experiencing supplier shortages, we are working diligently to replenish the supply of our tortillas (used for products like quesadillas and burritos) in those restaurants and encourage fans to try the Chalupa Cravings Box in the meantime. We apologize for any inconvenience this might cause and appreciate our customers’ patience.”

If there's one lesson that everyone should take away from this entire experience, it's never to take burritos for granted. Cherish your next quesadilla like it's the last one in the world, because you never know when the next "tortillapocalypse" will strike.