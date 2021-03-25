Expand / Collapse search
Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, KFC to take orders via text, social media

Fast food sales have soared during the coronavirus pandemic

By Janine Puhak | Fox News
As if mobile ordering wasn’t already dangerously easy, Yum! Brands restaurants will begin taking orders via text message and social media following its acquisition of an Israeli tech startup.

The fast food corporation, which runs Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, KFC and lesser-known Habit Burger Grill, announced the purchase of Tictuk Technologies on Wednesday. The private tech firm focuses in conversational commerce, and will give Yum! Brands leverage with software systems in allowing customers to order through WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Telegram, SMS, QR codes and email, Yum said in a statement.

As if mobile ordering food wasn’t already dangerously easy, Yum! Brands restaurants will begin taking orders via text message and social media.

As if mobile ordering food wasn't already dangerously easy, Yum! Brands restaurants will begin taking orders via text message and social media.

"The right technologies will allow us to better serve customers with the best offer and delicious food in a way that’s most convenient for them," Chris Turner, CFO for Yum! Brands, said in a news release. "We’re excited about the opportunity Tictuk presents, as their solution delivers high impact by enabling our brands to achieve a truly omnichannel presence and provide frictionless ordering for customers in just a few clicks."

"The right technologies will allow us to better serve customers with the best offer and delicious food in a way that’s most convenient for them," said Chris Turner, CFO for Yum! Brands.

"The right technologies will allow us to better serve customers with the best offer and delicious food in a way that's most convenient for them," said Chris Turner, CFO for Yum! Brands.

2020 was a record year for the fast food corporation, which runs 50,000 restaurants in over 150 countries. Last year, the company raked in a whopping $17 billion in digital sales, marking a 45% increase over the previous year. Fast food sales have soared during the coronavirus pandemic, as dining room seating at traditional restaurants is still widely restricted and customers favor low-touch drive-thru service. 

2020 was a record year for Yum! Brands, which runs 50,000 restaurants in over 150 countries.

2020 was a record year for Yum! Brands, which runs 50,000 restaurants in over 150 countries.

AYum! Brands has already released Tictuk’s ordering technology in about 900 Taco Bell, Pizza Hut and KFC locations outside of the U.S., according to the statement.

Yum did not disclose exactly when the new technology would be available for consumer use stateside.  

Janine Puhak is an editor for Fox News Lifestyle.