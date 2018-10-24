Taco Bell giving away free tacos nationwide for World Series stunt

Everyone in the United States is getting a free Taco Bell taco, and they have Boston Red Sox’s Mookie Betts to thank.

Last night during the World Series opening game, Betts stole second base from the Los Angeles Dodgers, fulfilling Taco Bell’s “Steal a base, Steal a taco” promotion, which promises one free Dorito’s Locos Taco anytime a player steals a base during the seven-game series.

The fast food mega chain has been running the World Series deal for the past 11 years. Last night Betts became the seventh player to steal a base during the series since the restaurant started the campaign.

Those interested in procuring their free Doritos Locos Tacos can visit a participating Taco Bell on November 1 between 2 - 6 pm. Or print out a free taco voucher online and cash it in at any store throughout the day.

The Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers will face off in Game 2 of the series tonight at 8 pm.