4 fast food myths you probably think are true

Next time you chow down on cheap eats, have no fear. We're here to separate takeout fact from fiction by debunking commonly believed fast food myths.

MYTH: Chicken McNuggets are Made from “Pink Slime”

McNuggets are indeed made from boneless white meat. To debunk the “pink goo” rumor, McDonald’s Canada released a video that shows the process in which they’re made: with genuine chicken breasts, spices and seasonings. Pass the barbecue sauce and get dunkin.’

MYTH: Taco Bell Uses Grade D Beef

For some time, there was speculation that Taco Bell meat was "Grade D." The taco restaurant confirmed in 2011 that its beef is made up of 88% actual beef. The other 12% of the ingredients, rest assured, are completely safe and FDA-approved. As a matter of fact, there is no such thing as "Grade D" based on FDA standards. Did you know that Taco Bell was rated one of the healthiest fast food companies in America? Here's why.

MYTH: Fast Food Never Spoils or Rots

Contrary to what you may have heard, your McDouble is not immortal. To this day, many consumers believe that fast food menu items contain mass amounts of preservatives and chemicals that ultimately prevent them from ever decaying. Of course, you should know by now that even fast food is real food, and decays just like anything else you consume.

MYTH: The Name Arby's is the Phonetic Spelling of "R.B." for Roast Beef

It's commonly believed that the sandwich chain that's has the meats is named after its signature roast beef sandwich. However, according to the brand's website, the name comes from its founders, Leroy and Forrest Raffel, the Raffel Brothers, or "RB" (or "Arby") for short.

