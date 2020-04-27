Burning car pushed from Taco Bell drive-thru by NJ police officer

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Not even a car fire can stop the drive-thru.

A car reportedly burst into flames while sitting in the drive-thru lane of a Taco Bell in New Jersey. Fortunately, a quick-thinking cop arrived on the scene and successfully pushed the car away from the restaurant.

The Stafford Police in New Jersey released footage of the incident on Twitter, which shows a police vehicle driving up behind a burning car and pushing it away from the restaurant’s drive-thru. Based on the footage, it appears that the fire began as the vehicle was near the drive-thru window.

The video was captioned, “Officer Oler arrived just in time to assist with a vehicle fire at the Taco Bell [drive-thru] today. Great job Officer Oler!”

According to WFPG, the incident occurred at a Taco Bell in Manahawkin on Sunday. No injuries were reported.

On Facebook, the Stafford Township Volunteer Fire Company complimented the police on their handling of the flames, writing “well done.”

Garden State restaurants are under lockdown orders due to the coronavirus pandemic. This has forced establishments to close their dining rooms, although many locations are still serving customers through take-out, delivery and drive-thru orders.

Taco Bell recently announced that it was implementing “seven enhanced safety steps” at all U.S. locations in response to the pandemic. These steps include contactless service and payment, having all employees wear gloves, ensuring that every order is sealed once it’s completed, practicing industry-leading sanitation standards, introducing a dedicated cleaning role, providing extra sanitization options for customers and performing employee temperature checks.