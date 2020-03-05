Taco Bell expanding Cantina locations, upgrading traditional restaurants

Things are about to get more social at Taco Bell.

In 2015, Taco Bell introduced its new Cantina concept to the world. As opposed to normal Taco Bell’s, these locations gave visitors a more social experience. Also, these locations are able to sell alcohol, which seems to be a major selling point for the brand.

In a statement to Fox News, a spokesperson for Taco Bell confirmed that the company is planning to expand its Cantina restaurants. This just doesn’t just include opening new locations (or updating regular Taco Bells to Cantinas), but also expanding a concept they refer to as “fast social.”

TACO BELL CEO SAYS CHAIN WILL ADD FAKE MEAT: 'PLANT-BASED PROTEIN HAS A PLACE ON THE MENU'

Taco Bell plans on opening a new Cantina location in New York City’s Times Square area. According to them, it will be the “most technology-forward Taco Bell” and is set to open in the fall of 2020. They did not expand on how it will incorporate the “technology-forward” concept.

They also revealed that they have plans to open a “gaming-themed Cantina” in San Ramon, California, also in the fall of 2020. According to them, “These two innovative consumer-driven concepts are among a fleet of new Cantinas that will be introduced around the country in the coming years.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

They also confirmed plans to convert traditional Taco Bell locations in suburban areas to Cantinas.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

A spokesperson for Taco Bell told Fox News, “Since 2015, Taco Bell has opened more than 30 Cantinas in urban markets across the nation. The new 'fast social' Cantina restaurants will add a Taco Bell spin to the traditional fast food dining experience with modern, dynamic spaces that cater to social gatherings.“