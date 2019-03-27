Supermarket responds to ghost sightings: ‘She’s probably attracted to our Victorian-era prices’

A grocery store in Wilmington, Mass., has denied the spirited claims that it is haunted.

Market Basket supermarket was forced to declare itself “ghost-free” after a customer posted on Facebook that they had seen an apparition of a “Victorian-era woman” dressed in a nightgown standing near the frozen peas.

“This is going to sound really really strange,” the person wrote, the Boston Globe reported. “But has anyone seen a ghost in the Wilmington market basket?”

“I saw her and looked away to see if anyone else saw her and when I looked back she was gone,” the person reportedly wrote.

The unidentified poster wasn’t the only one who claimed to see something ghostly at the store, however. Others in the Facebook group soon shared their own spooky sightings.

“I’ve seen something like this but ... younger,” another person wrote, the Boston Globe reported. “[Definitely] around that era tho, the clothes and hair style.”

Those on Twitter have poked fun at the alleged sighting.

Despite the rumors, Market Basket has issued a statement saying they do not know of any hauntings.

“As far as we know all of our stores are ghost-free,” Justine Griffin said in a statement to the Globe. “But if there’s anything to it, she’s probably attracted to our Victorian-era prices.”