Man arrested for allegedly stuffing razor blades into pizza dough at Maine supermarket

Authorities have taken a man into custody after he allegedly placed razor blades into pizza dough intended for supermarket shoppers.

Nicholas Mitchell, 38, was being sought by police after a customer at a grocery store in Maine reported finding the razor blades hidden inside of a prepackaged Portland Pie pizza dough that had been purchased from a Hannaford's Supermarket.

Police said Mitchell was a former associate at a company that produced supplies for Portland Pie.

On Sunday, the Saco Police Department announced on Facebook that a nearby department in New Hampshire had taken Mitchell into custody in connection with the food tampering case.

“A customer had purchased a Portland Pie Pizza dough and located razor blades inside the dough. The review of store security surveillance footage revealed a person tampered with the packaging of several Portland Pie Pizza doughs," the police wrote in an earlier post.

According to the police department, Mitchell is a former associate of “It’ll Be Pizza,” a company that produces a variety of pizza doughs in the Maine area. It is the same company that makes the dough that Mitchell is accused of tampering with.

In response to the incident, Hannaford’s has issued a recall of Portland Pie products.

“Hannaford Supermarkets has issued a recall for all Portland Pie cheese and Portland Pie fresh dough sold in the deli department," the company said in a statement on its website. "After what is believed to be further malicious tampering incidents involving metal objects inserted into Portland Pie products, Hannaford has removed all Portland Pie products from all store shelves and has paused replenishment of the products indefinitely.”

The statement continues, explaining that customers who bought any of the product between August 1 and October 11 of this year should not eat it, but rather return it for a full refund.