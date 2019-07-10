Starbucks’ new Tie-Dye Frappuccino launches, sparks mixed reviews

Tie-dye is coming back in a groovy way — and Starbucks is here for it.

The coffee chain is jumping in on the psychedelic summer trend with its new limited-time Tie-Dye Frappuccino, which launched Wednesday and will only stick around while supplies last.

The vibrant tropical fruit-flavored drink comes with a mix of yellow, red and blue tie-dye swirls and is topped with vanilla whipped cream with yellow, red and blue sprinkles.

But not everyone is excited about the Instagram-friendly drink — namely, the baristas.

Since the announcement of the specialty beverage’s launch, baristas, and some sympathetic customers, have been tweeting out against anyone ordering the Tie-Dye frap. Many shared how involved the creation process is and criticized the flavor, which was described as like a banana candy.

But there are many who seem to not be swayed, commenting that they are looking forward to the colorful option.

Starbucks has been ridiculed by its baristas before for its complicated Frappuccino roll-outs.

In April, a barista went viral for ranting against the Unicorn Frappuccino when it launched.

"I have unicorn crap all in my hair and on my nose. I have never been so stressed out in my entire life. It has been insane. If you love us as baristas, don’t order it,” Braden Burson said in a video.

Starbucks confirmed then that Burson was not the only barista frustrated with the coffee drink.

"Our goal is to ensure that both our customers and partners (employees/baristas) always have a positive experience at Starbucks. We always listen to their feedback to determine what we can improve upon. We’ve reached out to this partner directly to talk about his experience and how to make it better,” Starbucks said in a comment to Fox News at the time.