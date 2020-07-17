Starbucks now selling drinkware through mobile app

Coffee always tastes better in a favorite cup, perhaps inspiring Starbucks to streamline its retail experience.

The Seattle-based coffee chain has made it easier than ever to shop for its signature drinkware on the go, with a new addition to its mobile order app.

Further promoting its low-contact pickup options as the coronavirus health crisis continues, Starbucks customers can now conveniently buy reusable cups and tumblers without even entering the store.

Within the “order” section of app, shoppers will find new “drinkware” offerings, with available merchandise listed for their local café. From there, beverage enthusiasts can pay online and pick up mermaid-stamped merchandise like cold cups, water bottles and more from a nearby location.

“The system is basically a streamlined process of putting an item on hold,” Delish reported on Thursday of the new feature.

Amid the ongoing outbreak, Starbucks has also announced that customers must wear face masks at company-owned locations, in a new policy that went into effect July 15.

The new rule is the latest health and safety update from the coffee chain, which has doubled down with the effort in recent months in the fight against COVID-19. Starbucks shops in cities where there is a government mandate to wear a mask while outside have already been requiring customers to wear one while inside placing or picking up an order.

Fox News’ Alexandra Deabler contributed to this report.