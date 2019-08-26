Starbucks announces new pumpkin coffee, return of Pumpkin Spice Latte

Because nothing says fall like a latte in August.

Starbucks has announced the return of the fall favorite Pumpkin Spice Latte – PSL to those in the know – on Tuesday. But in an exciting twist for true pumpkin coffee lovers, the coffee mega-chain has also shared that they will be adding another fall-flavored drink to their menu: the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew.

The Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew marks the chain’s first new pumpkin coffee beverage to join the menu in 16 years. According to the press release, the new drink will feature Starbucks’ Cold Brew and vanilla and will be topped with pumpkin cream cold foam and a dusting of pumpkin spice topping.

“With customer excitement for PSL sweeping the nation each fall, we wanted to create a new beverage that combines two of our customers’ favorite things, pumpkin spices and cold brew,” said Matthew Thornton from Starbucks beverage R&D team, in a press release.

The PSL debuted on the Starbucks menu in 2003, and ever since it has built a dedicated fan base that eagerly awaits the return.

Starbucks announced that its PSL would be returning Aug. 27 – one day later than it returned in 2014, which was its earliest return to date.

The hot and cold drinks – which are both made with real pumpkin – hit menus starting tomorrow and will be around for a limited time in stores nationwide and in Canada.