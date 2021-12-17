This spinach-Parmesan casserole will be on your Christmas table in 20 minutes

There are only so many chicken casseroles one can make. This vegetarian casserole delivers serious flavor and is perfect for your Christmas dinner.

Best of all, recipe developer Anne Clark of My Kitchen Serenity has dreamed up a dish that only takes about five minutes of prep work.

"I love this recipe because it’s an easy make-ahead side dish," comments Clark. "Make it one to two days in advance, then pop it in the oven on the day you plan to serve it," she continues, noting that you should be sure to use panko bread crumbs for an extra crispy topping.

Made with a handful of readily available ingredients, you can finish this casserole off in the broiler so the breadcrumbs cook to golden brown perfection.

Easy and Delicious Spinach Parmesan Casserole by Anne Clark, My Kitchen Serenity

Servings 6

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time:15 minutes

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 pound fresh baby spinach

1 teaspoon minced garlic

½ cup whipping cream

½ cup shredded Parmesan cheese

¼ teaspoon sea salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

½ cup panko breadcrumbs

Instructions:

1. First, preheat the oven to 450 °F. Next, you'll add the olive oil, minced garlic and spinach to a large sauté pan. On medium-high heat, sauté the spinach just until wilted (about 5 minutes), stirring constantly. To prevent a runny casserole, drain off (or pat with a paper towel) any liquid that may have occurred due to the sauté method.

2. Remove the pan from heat and add cheese, cream, pepper and salt. Stir. Taste for flavor and add more salt and pepper if desired.

3. Pour the mixture into a 1.5-quart baking dish and sprinkle the panko breadcrumbs on top. Bake uncovered for 10 minutes, or until bubbly and breadcrumbs are golden brown. Use the broiler to further brown the breadcrumbs if desired.

