Twitter user opens 25-year-old can of Spider-Man noodles, shocked by what he finds inside

Not even Spider-Man could save this meal.

While many people have been stocking up on canned goods during the coronavirus, it’s important to remember that the food doesn’t last forever. While many cans have had a long shelf life, 25 years is likely a little bit too long to let something sit.

A Twitter user going by the name Dinosaur Dracula shared his experience online as he opened a can of Spider-Man soup from 1995. Before opening the can, he described it as “wildly corroded.”

The process of opening the can was documented each step of the way, with Dinosaur Dracula showing off photos of the can being opened. Along with the photos, he wrote, “I put the can opener to work, unsettled by the rust, but emboldened by the lack of noxious fumes. I turn the knob and wince, unable to rule out the possibility that the contents have mutated into something alive & malevolent.”

The post has received over 81,000 likes and has been retweeted 16,000 times.

After pulling the top off, the contents of the can were revealed and the results were pretty gross.

“They say tragedy plus time equals comedy,” Dinosaur Dracula wrote, “but there's nothing funny about 15 ounces of Spider-Man Pasta reduced to a rotted 3-ounce chunk.” He continued, referencing a Stephen King-George Romero horror anthology movie, “Recalling the fate of Jordy Verrill in ‘Creepshow,’ I'm thankful for my rubber gloves.”

Amazingly, at least one of the Spider-Man-shaped noodles survived… in a sense.

“I think I notice something, but consult the label on the can to be sure,” Dinosaur Dracula wrote.

“Indeed, there's poor Spider-Man, trapped in this godforsaken toxic monstrosity. I'm sorry, Peter. With old pasta comes great instability.”