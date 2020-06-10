South Carolina police seek couple accused of holding Pizza Hut manager at gunpoint, stealing Pepsi

Police in Richland County, South Carolina, are asking for the public’s help Wednesday to identify a man and a woman who were caught on video stealing a 2-liter bottle of Pepsi from a local Pizza Hut at gunpoint.

The alleged robbery unfolded May 29 at a Pizza Hut in Columbia, WIS News 10 reported.

The restaurant manager said the unidentified man and woman confronted him and claimed their delivery person did not include a bottle of soda with their pizza order.

GUNMAN FIRES SHOTS AT CALIFORNIA POLICE STATION

The man was accused of pulling a gun on the manager while the woman stole the 2-liter bottle from behind the counter, investigators said. The pair then took the soda and left.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department posted stills of the two suspects taken from surveillance footage on its Twitter account.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police asked the public to call their local crime stoppers hotline with any information on their identities.