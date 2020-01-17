Mars Wrigley creates largest-ever Snickers bar

Hungry? Why not grab a Snickers that can effectively feed a small city?

AMERICANS DIVIDED OVER 'BONELESS WINGS,' SURVEY FINDS

To honor the iconic candy brand’s 90th anniversary, the brains behind Snickers decided, hey, what better way to celebrate that than with a 4,700-pound candy bar? Someone in the room then likely said, “There is no better way!” and thus the “largest Snickers bar ever created” was born.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The bar reportedly took more than 600 people to construct and used caramel, peanuts, nougat and 3,500 pounds of chocolate to create the “equivalent to more than 41,000 single-size Snickers bars.”

The Mars Wrigley-owned brand cooked up the confection during a Guinness World Records title attempt, according to a press release. However, Mars Wrigley will have to wait until the Snickers is consumed before it's officially recognized and recorded as the largest chocolate nut bar.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

And if you’re thinking, "Wow, that’s big, I guess they’ll stop now because they’ve already made the largest Snickers," you’d be wrong!

The brand further said that, again, the ­four-thousand-seven-hundred-pound-candy-bar is but “a small version of something even bigger the brand has planned.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS