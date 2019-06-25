Shirt advertising Whataburger as Chicago hamburger chain prompts backlash

Some foods, like Dr. Pepper, barbecue, and Whataburger, have long been known as Texas staples.

However, the last of which was recently sold to Chicago investment firm BDT Capital Partners, which purchased a majority stake in the fast food chain earlier this month.

Though the deal won’t be finalized until the end of the summer, Midwest retailer Raygun has rolled out a T-shirt design that reads “Chicago’s most famous Texas hamburger chain” above the orange Whataburger “W” logo.

The shirt, which was uploaded to Raygun’s Instagram page over the weekend, quickly received backlash from angry Texans.

“Chicago can stick it where the sun don't shine,” one angry person wrote, alongside a thumbs-down emoji.

“No one will buy it! Because only Texans understand the roots in which it really means. Good luck Chicago, don’t f--- it up for the rest of us! You have millions of Texans counting on you!” one shared.

“Cmon. Stop this blasphemy,” another wrote on Instagram.

“You’re tacky AF,” someone else commented.

Another simply hashtagged the words “#poortaste.”

Others, meanwhile, found humor in the brazen shirt.

“Made in Texas, improved in Chicago. Now it begins. I love it,” one user wrote

“How do I buy one of those t-shirts,” asked yet another.

The hamburger joint, which started in Corpus Christi, Texas, in 1950, announced the sale on June 14, though Whataburger assured its fan base that the chain would “always be Texan and represent you in a way that makes you proud.”

Whataburger has 700 restaurants in Texas and more than 150 others in southern states extending from Arizona to Florida.