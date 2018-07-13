Sam's Club offering Polish dogs in response to Costco's news

While you might not be able to get the beloved Polish dog at select Costco stores anymore, Sam’s Club has stepped in to fill the new hotdog-shaped void in your life.

After the controversial Costco news came out, Sam’s Club sent out a tweet to let everyone know they can get their Polish dog fix at the superstore starting July 23.

“Sam’s Club wanted to make sure people everywhere could get their Polish dog fix and at a great value,” a company spokesperson told Fox News.

Costco members were outraged over news that the major chain is pulling the Polish dog from the menu at select stores, and many took to Twitter to vent their rage -- and maybe even try to save the beloved hot dog.

While Sam’s Club was already selling Polish dogs at about 200 locations prior to their competitor’s news, the store announced it would be expanding the menu at all locations so every customer can enjoy the popular item.

The quarter pound dogs come on a steamed bun and will be on sale for 99 cents at the end of the month. And you don’t even have to be a Sam’s Club member to dine at the café.