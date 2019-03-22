Sam Adams dedicating new beer to Ruth Bader Ginsburg

She’s a Supreme Court justice. A graduate of Columbia Law School. A cultural and feminist icon. And now she’s the inspiration for Samuel Adams beer.

The Boston-based beer brand is planning to dedicate one of its latest brews to Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg during an event next week.

The beer, which is to be named “When There Are Nine” after a response Ginsburg once offered to those who ask when will there be “enough” women on the Supreme Court, is set to debut on March 29 at the Sam Adams taproom on March 29.

The beer itself, a Belgian Bruit IPA, was brewed with a special blend of hops created by the Pink Boots Society (a non-profit organization aiming to support women in the brewing industry) alongside “hop purveyor Yakima Chief” in celebration of International Women’s Day earlier this month, according to an events page cited by the The Boston Globe.

Sam Adams also wrote that the brand had originally wanted to name the beer “Brut Bader Ginsburg,” but its “legal team, uh, dissented.”

A portion of the proceeds will be going to the Pink Boots Society, the events page confirmed. And, according to the announcement, there will also be a “plank contest” to benefit the ACLU Women’s’ Rights Project” in honor of Ginsburg and her “infamous workout routine.”

Less than two months prior to its “When There Are Nine” beer, Sam Adams released an IPA inspired by New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.