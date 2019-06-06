Salt Lake City restaurant terminates manager seen firing employee, kicking worker's kids out of eatery

The manager of a Salt Lake City restaurant has been fired after viral footage appeared to show her kicking an employee’s kids out of the restaurant and threatening to fire their mother.

The children of Connie Fuentes Aguirre claim they stopped by the CoreLife Eatery where their mother works last Thursday. But upon remembering that their mother had said she was entitled to a raise – and never got one – they decided to ask a manager on their mom’s behalf.

“My mom is too scared to ask the manager for the raise, because she doesn’t speak English very well,” her son Ivan wrote on Facebook last week.

According to Connie’s son, a separate manager had promised Connie a raise when she was recently moved to the grill, but Connie had yet to receive one. His sister, Esmerelda, then went to ask the on-duty manager about it.

“[The manager] didn’t even let me finish asking the question, by the time… she was already yelling at me and telling [us] to get out,” Esmeralda told Fox 13. “And, that I shouldn’t be telling her what to pay her employees, and that if my mom has a problem with the pay that she’s the problem and she’s the one that should leave.”

Connie’s son Omar then began taking videos, which show the manager telling the family to “get the hell” out of the restaurant, and later that they just got their mother fired by asking too many questions.

“You can get her a job, because you seriously just cost your mom her job,” the woman says at one point.

The manager is also seen calling someone from security, asking for the “ex-employee” and her family to be escorted out of the restaurant.

One of the videos has since amassed over a million views.

CoreLife Eatery responded the next day on Facebook, confirming the manager in the video had been fired.

“The actions of our manager were completely unacceptable and do not represent our commitment to a dignified environment for all of our employees and patrons,” the statement reads, in part. “We apologize to our employee, her family, patrons in the restaurant at the time of the incident and to all others who were offended by the actions of our manager.”

CoreLife confirmed they had also reached out to Connie to offer her the job back.

A representative for CoreLife was not immediately available to confirm whether she had accepted. Connie’s family is currently running a GoFundMe page to cover the cost of her expenses “while we look for a replacement job.”