Restaurant fires employee after Charlie Kirk death comment left staff 'uncomfortable'

Giuseppe's Cucina Rustica in San Luis Obispo, California, terminated one of its employees over a comment made about the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

Derek Hess, a restaurant manager, confirmed the firing to Fox News Digital.

"I totally support freedom of speech," Hess said. He added the fired employee's comment "demonized the murder of Charlie Kirk and made it seem that it was a good thing that happened.

RESTAURANT IN MAJOR CITY FACES FALLOUT OVER 'OFFENSIVE' CHARLIE KIRK POST BY CO-OWNER

"It also demonized half of the political spectrum. Employees felt uncomfortable coming to work knowing that someone in an authoritative position was going to be here [who] said those things on the internet."

The manager didn't reveal the former employee's name, role or what was said in the post.

The Italian restaurant initially posted a statement on its social media accounts.

"We are aware of inappropriate social media posts made by a former employee regarding the tragic death of Charlie Kirk," the statement read. "These posts were made by the individual acting in their personal capacity and in no way reflect the values, opinions or position of Giuseppe's restaurants.

"We want to make it absolutely clear that we do not condone or support any communications that are disrespectful, inflammatory or that glorify violence. Such behavior runs counter to our core values of respect, integrity and professionalism," the statement continued.

"As soon as we became aware of these posts, we took immediate and appropriate action, resulting in the termination of the employee's employment with our company."

The restaurant went on to say that it is "committed to maintaining a workplace culture that upholds the highest standards of professional conduct, both within our organization and in how we represent ourselves to the broader community.

"Giuseppe's Cucina Rustica remains dedicated to serving our customers and community with dignity and respect," the statement concluded. "We thank you for your understanding as we addressed this matter promptly and decisively."

Giuseppe's has a second location in Pismo Beach, California.

The restaurant serves house-made pasta, sauces and desserts.