Restaurant considering installing sterilizing pod in its front entrance

Is this the future of going to the bar?



A bar owner in England is considering investing in a special pod that would be installed in the front entrance. The new device would reportedly sterilize customers as they enter by spraying them with a special mist.

The device, known as a Sterigate, sprays disinfecting agents lactic acid, tartaric, peppermint oil and lavender oil, Southwest News Service (SWNS) reports. It reportedly sells for over $10,000.

CUSTOMERS NOT READY TO RETURN TO RESTAURANTS, DESPITE REOPENING: STUDY

Justin Hudson of Bar103 spoke with the news service about potentially installing the device, making his establishment the first place to have one.

“It might be a bit over the top but we’ve been talking to Sterigate and going through it all. It’s an option,” he said. According to him, how his customers react to the concept will play a part in whether he moves forward with the idea.

David Atkins, managing director of Sterigate, discussed how the machine works with SWNS.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

“We haven’t walked through it yet with full make-up on but it is a very light mist,” he said. "Two seconds worth of contact with this would kill the viruses, including coronavirus, that’s on your person."

Fox News previously reported about a similar device being installed at a restaurant in Tokyo.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In late May, Kichiri Shinjuku, a restaurant located in Tokyo’s Shinjuku district, installed a machine near its entrance that sprays a fine mist of chlorine-based disinfectant for 30 seconds. Before entering the machine, guests will reportedly be instructed to wash their hands and have their temperature checked.