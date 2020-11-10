Red Lobster selling famous Cheddar Bay Biscuits in holiday gift boxes

Red Lobster wants to make seasons bright — with biscuits.

The seafood chain is bringing its signature menu items home for the holidays with limited-edition gift boxes stuffed with Cheddar Bay Biscuits beginning Nov. 16.

“Whether you’re searching for a unique gift to give a loved one you can’t physically be with, or looking to reward yourself for finishing a tough year strong, our Cheddar Bay Biscuit gift boxes are guaranteed to serve up some much-needed warmth and comfort this holiday season,” Deanna Kotch, Red Lobster's vice president of marketing, said in a press release.

TACO BELL FANS HOLD TINY PROTEST OVER REMOVAL OF POTATOES FROM ITS MENU

The Orlando, Fla.-based casual dining chain is also launching two new holiday seafood platters: a chilled variety featuring jumbo cocktail shrimp, chilled split Maine lobster tails and jumbo lump crab meat tossed in a lemon vinaigrette and served with cocktail sauce; and a Shrimp Lover’s Holiday Platter, with Parrot Isle Jumbo Coconut Shrimp, Walt’s Favorite Shrimp and Crispy Shrimp served with piña colada sauce, cocktail sauce and the chain's spicy Dragon sauce.

Items can be picked up in restaurants, sent to your door via touchless delivery or gifted to a friend or loved one.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

More restaurants and fast-food chains are bringing a taste of their signature items home for the holidays in the midst of rising COVID-19 cases and as people spend more time indoors as the weather cools down.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Chick-fil-A recently announced that its signature sauces — the namesake Chick-fil-A and Polynesian sauces — would be available in stores this month as well as at select grocery retailers like Kroger, Publix and Walmart. Earlier this year, the chicken chain also debuted its chicken parmesan meal kits, catering to more consumers cooking at home. And in time for Thanksgiving, Cracker Barrel will roll out its Heat n’ Serve Holiday Family Meal to go, complete with oven-roasted turkey breasts, cranberry relish and pumpkin and pecan pie.