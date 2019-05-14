Expand / Collapse search
Red Lobster introduces biscuit-themed fanny packs

By Michael Hollan | Fox News
There’s a cool new way to carry around Red Lobster’s Cheddar Bay Biscuits.

To celebrate National Biscuit Day, the seafood chain is introducing the Cheddar Bay Biscuit Fanny Pack. It’s exactly what it sounds like: a fanny pack designed to carry around Red Lobster’s popular biscuits. Fortunately, it’s insulated, so they’ll stay warm.

In a statement sent to Fox News, a spokesperson for the company said, “Red Lobster is heating up National Biscuit Day by revealing the hottest and tastiest new accessory around – The Cheddar Bay Biscuit Fanny Pack. This insulated fanny pack is where fashion meets flavor… keeping warm Cheddar Bay Biscuits at arm’s length or close to the heart, making it easy to enjoy on-the-go whenever the craving hits. Only a limited number are available through the #CBBSweepstakes, so the one-of-a-kind accessory won’t be around for long!”

Anyone interested in showing off their love of cheesy biscuits needs to tweet to Red Lobster and explain what they love the most about the biscuits. If they include the hashtag “#CBBSweepstakes, they’ll be entered for a chance to win this limited edition fanny pack.

The contest starts today and runs until June 4.

For none fanny-pack-fans, Red Lobster has another option. Between May 14 and May 16, Red Lobster is offering free delivery through Grub Hub. Each order will come with an additional six biscuits for free.

It’s a great time to be a person that eats biscuits.