Rat caught eating cheese in grocery store by shocked customer: 'That rat knows what it's getting into'

This critter just found the score of a lifetime.

A customer at an Alsip, Ill., grocery store filmed a small animal, apparently a rat. snacking on the store’s cheese supply. While the man who filmed the animal appeared to have a sense of humor about the situation, the local government didn’t find it funny.

The video was uploaded to Christopher Allison’s YouTube page on Oct. 9 and shows the small animal trying to open a package of sliced cheese. At least one store worker is also visible in the video and she appears to be trying to figure out how to handle the situation.

Allison captioned the video, “I was going to grab some pre-sliced meat and cheese from the Grab n' Go section when I saw this scruffy old mouse/rat scurry out from the middle of this center-floor cooler. Completely ignoring me Ralph (yes, I named him) went right for a package of Swiss (obviously) and went to town on the plastic wrapping. No matter how close I got Ralph fearlessly ignored the camera and proved once and for all why the store is appropriately named, 'Food 4 Less.'”

While the rat attempts to break through the cheese's plastic wrap, Allison exclaims, "That rat knows what it's getting into!"

Allison went on to say that he decided against grabbing food from the deli and “bought some chips and dip instead.”

“In response to a YouTube video showing a rat trying to open a plastic bag full of cheese, in the pre-wrapped meats and cheese department at Food-4-Less, Alsip. (Thursday 10/10/19) Mayor [John D.] Ryan dispatched both Building Commissioner Rodger Early & Health Inspector Linda Calvillo the store at 8:30 a.m.," the Village of Alsip wrote on their Facebook page, "they inspected the store and spoke with the store manager, who confirmed the incident took place on Tuesday 10/8/19.”

According to the post, Ryan returned to the store Friday morning to follow-up on the incident.

“The store manager and HR person confirmed the original products were destroyed, the display has been sanitized, pest control was dispatched and the pest control log book is up to date and reflected two visits this week to address the vermin issue,” the post continues. “No one has any knowledge of how the rodent accessed the store. Kroger stores gave a copy of this incident to the Alsip Health Inspector.”