Rare blue lobster discovered at Red Lobster gets new home at Akron Zoo

This is one lucky lobster.

A rare blue lobster was rescued by employees at a Red Lobster restaurant in Akron, Ohio, after the unusual creature came into the restaurant as part of its live lobster shipment.

Seeing the special coloring, the employees contacted Seafood Watch, a conservation program run by Monterey Bay Aquarium in California. Red Lobster is a conservation partner with Seafood Watch.

After being contacted, Seafood Watch reached out to Akron Zoo, which is also a conservation partner with the group, to see if it could take in the rare blue lobster Red Lobster workers had named Clawde after the restaurant’s mascot.

The zoo “quickly sprang into action” to make a home for the lobster, Akron Zoo shared on its Facebook page.

“Blue lobsters are very rare, occurring one in every 2 million. The blue coloration of the shell is the result of a genetic anomaly,” the zoo shared.

On Sunday, the zoo was able to take in Clawde, who is now settling in a tank that has been dubbed “Clawde’s Man Cave” within the Komodo Kingdom building.

Unfortunately, however, Clawde is unable to be visited by outsiders as the Komodo Kingdom is still closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.