Quiznos adds $5 lobster subs to menu

When it comes to surf, Quiznos is gaining turf.

The sandwich chain just brought back lobster to its menu for a limited time. The offerings include one fan-favorite sub, the "lobster classic," and a new option: the Old Bay lobster club.

Quiznos may not be the first restaurant many people think of when they’re craving some lobster, but the sub chain has added seasonal lobster items for 11 consecutive years.

The lobster classic includes lobster and seafood salad with shredded lettuce on butter-toasted Italian bread.

The Old Bay lobster club also includes lobster and seafood salad, and adds Old Bay Seasoning, plus bacon, lettuce, tomato and spicy mayo made with Old Bay hot sauce.

Both sandwiches are already available at participating Quiznos locations, but members of the chain’s "Toasty Points" program will be able to get an 8" lobster sub for $5 from Feb. 14-20. The program is free to join, and members can upload their Quiznos receipts to get future freebies at the restaurant.

Quiznos closed thousands of locations between 2007 and 2017, according to Restaurant Business. The current owners, High Bluff Capital Partners and REGO Restaurant Group, bought the chain in 2018. There are currently 230 Quinzos left in the U.S., according to data website ScrapeHero.

Mike Gieseman, director of culinary and innovation for REGO Restaurant Group, said the restaurant is "thrilled" to be bringing back lobster again.

"Each bite of these mouthwatering and delectable sandwiches will transport our consumers to summer memories, sure to keep them warm all winter long," he said in a press release.