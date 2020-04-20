Quarantine birthday: Dad transforms home into hibachi restaurant for son

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

No restaurant? No problem.

A thoughtful couple in Georgia went all-out to celebrate their young son’s birthday amid the coronavirus pandemic, transforming their home into a hibachi restaurant for the big day.

Jeremy Tuck recently embraced his inner chef and prepared the traditional Japanese meal for his family in honor of his son’s birthday bash, Fox 5 Atlanta reports. Tuck rocked a makeshift chef’s hat and playfully performed with utensils for his captivated children, who selected their meal add-ins just like a real-life restaurant.

“When your family wants Hibachi but you can’t go out! So we made our own!” the Fayetteville father explained on Facebook. “My wife was on camera duty and I’m the hibachi master.”

Footage from the proud dad’s post has since gone viral with over 700,000 views, 20,000 shares and hundreds of comments. Some Facebook users agreed that the activity was “adorable” and that the man deserved a “best dad” award for his enthusiasm, while others were inspired to try preparing hibachi at home, too.

“I LOVE IT!! Keep on creating memories with your family,” one commenter said.

“On the real I’m going to do this at home that’s so cool,” another offered.

“Putting this on my list of family stuff to do,” one echoed.

If you’re also soon celebrating a loved one’s birthday during the pandemic, here are five easy ways to bring a little magic to their special day at home.