Pumpkin peanut butter soup for a chilly evening

This season, keep warm on chilly evenings with this simple pumpkin soup.

"Pumpkin is most frequently found in sweet dishes, but I love to play with its savory side," Abra Pappa, MS, CNS, of Abra’s Kitchen on behalf of the National Peanut Board, tells Fox News. "Peanut butter, a pantry staple, plays a central role in this dish playing with pumpkins natural nuttiness and creating a creamy, comforting, crave-able soup," Pappa continues, noting that this soup contains five wholesome ingredients and is dairy-free and totally vegan, to boot.

Vegan Pumpkin Peanut Butter Soup by Abra Pappa of Abra’s Kitchen | National Peanut Board

Makes 10 bowls

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 60 minutes

Ingredients

2 large leeks, sliced

1 tbsp coconut oil

8 cups fresh or canned pumpkin purée (use two 4 lb. sweet pumpkins for fresh purée; if using fresh pumpkin, see roasted pumpkin instructions)

1/2 cup creamy peanut butter

4 cups vegetable broth

14 ounces coconut milk (1 can)

2 tsp salt

2 tsp Chinese five-spice powder (or 1 tsp cinnamon)

1/4 tsp cayenne pepper

Toppings

Sriracha sauce

Vegan coconut yogurt (plain)

Instructions

For the roasted pumpkin:

1. For fresh pumpkin purée, purchase a "pie pumpkin," also called a "sweet pumpkin" they are typically around 2-4 lbs. On average, each "pound" will yield about 1 cup of pumpkin purée. Two 4lb. pie pumpkins will yield approximately 8 cups of pumpkin purée.

2. Using a sharp knife, carefully cut the pumpkin in half lengthwise. Use a sharp spoon or ice cream scoop to scoop out all seeds and strings. (Reserve the seeds for roasting!)

3. Drizzle the pumpkin with olive oil, salt, and pepper. Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper and place the pumpkin halves skin side down.

4. Using the tip of a sharp knife, carefully place a few slits in the skin of the pumpkin.

5. Roast in a 375 °F oven for 40 minutes to 60 minutes. It will depend on the size of your pumpkin.

6. Remove from oven and allow it to cool. When cool enough to handle, scoop out the flesh and set aside. (I was able to lift the pumpkin skin off entirely from the flesh.)

For the pumpkin soup:

1. In a large pot over medium-high heat, melt coconut oil. Add sliced leeks and 1/4 tsp salt. Sauté for 5-8 minutes, or until leeks are soft and creamy.

2. Add vegetable stock, pumpkin purée (canned or fresh), peanut butter, coconut milk and spices to pot. Stir well to combine (a whisk works well), and allow the mixture to simmer for 15 minutes.

3. Working in batches add soup to a high-speed blender and blend until smooth, return to pot and taste for seasoning adding more salt if needed.

4. Serve with a drizzle of sriracha and a spoonful of vegan (plain, unsweetened) coconut yogurt.