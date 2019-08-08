Expand / Collapse search
Publix employees take engagement photos at store where they met

By Janine Puhak | Fox News
Love in aisle 10!

Two Publix employees are headed to the altar after connecting at the supermarket where they both worked. Naturally, the couple staged their all-important engagement photos at the grocery store ahead of their January 2020 nuptials — which they plan to celebrate with their co-workers and a famous Publix cake.

“We both agreed it was love at first sight,” Alexandra Darch told the Herald-Tribune of meeting her future husband, Dylan Smith, at a Lakeland Publix nearly three years ago.

Two Publix employees, pictured, are headed to the altar after connecting at the supermarket where they both worked.

Two Publix employees, pictured, are headed to the altar after connecting at the supermarket where they both worked. (Jennifer Goodlet Photography)

“He came in on his first day, and we made eye contact. I was on a register, and he was getting the store tour,” the bride-to-be dished.

According to the outlet, love blossomed as the couple began spending more and more time together, with Darch even picking up late shifts to connect with her beau.

As fate would have it, Darch and Smith had planned to take their engagement photos at another location on July 28, but a thunderstorm struck, the Sun-Sentinel reports.

“Then it dawned on me,PUBLIX! They met there, fell in love there, and still work there and I worked there once upon a time too!” engagement photographer Jennifer Goodlet revealed.

With the blessing of the store manager, Darch and Smith, both 22, successfully took their celebratory portraits at the place where it all began.

In the series of sweet pictures, the couple smooched behind a freezer door, rode a shopping cart and, of course, sampled Publix's legendary cookies.

In the series of sweet pictures, the couple smooched behind a freezer door, rode a shopping cart and, of course, sampled Publix's legendary cookies. (Jennifer Goodlet Photography)

In the series of sweet pictures, the couple smooched behind a freezer door, rode a shopping cart and, of course, sampled Publix's legendary cookies.

In the days since, the unique photoshoot has gotten a ton of local buzz, which the bride-to-be says she never expected.

“The reaction to them going viral is for sure overwhelming but been such a cool experience," Darch told the Sentinel. “Dylan and I have been so blessed by all the wonderful comments we have gotten.”

On Jan. 25, 2020, the Publix sweethearts will finally say “I do” – in the good company of their co-workers and a cake from the store.

“We do plan on using Publix for our cake. You can’t have a celebration, especially a wedding, without a Publix cake!” Darch exclaimed.

A rep for Publix said the company is thrilled the store brought the couple together in the first place.

“Our Publix family is now more than 202,000 associates strong, so we’ve certainly had our share of associates who found love while working with us,'' spokesperson Brian West said in a statement. “We’re very happy for Alex and Dylan, and wish them all the best in this next chapter of their lives.”

Janine Puhak is an editor for Fox News Lifestyle. Follow her on Twitter at @JaninePuhak