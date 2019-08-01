Tinder's most 'swiped-right' man on how to get more dates

It’s one of the world's most popular dating apps - but with a staggering 50 million singletons using Tinder, how on earth are you meant to stand out among the rest?

Enter Stefan-Pierre Tomlin: Tinder's most 'swiped-right' man who (unsurprisingly) knows a thing or two about what makes a truly irresistible profile.

In 2017, the 29-year-old model and presenter from London was named Tinder's most fancied man by the dating app.

Although he originally thought it was all a "big practical joke," the singleton catapulted to fame overnight and has made a career out of his dating app tips and tricks - including a new single called Swipe Right.

The model - who boasts over 170,000 followers on Instagram and is now dating 2018 X Factor hopeful Natasha Boon - claims his Tinder success was a result of being very active on the app.

But with his tall 6 ft. 2 in. stature and savvy fashion sense, we can't help but wonder if it was more to do with his good looks - he is a professional model after all.

Speaking exclusively to Fabulous Digital, Stefan-Pierre has revealed how you too can make Tinder's Most Wanted list and bag yourself a load of hot dates - and there's a lot more to it than just posing for a sexy selfie.

1. Your first photo must feature a brightly colored background

There's no denying that your first photo - i.e. the one potential matches see when they come across your profile - is how you catch another user's interest.

"On a dating app, you have 0.5 seconds to decide whether you like someone enough before you go on their bio," Stefan-Pierre said. "So it's important to have a nice presentable photo as your profile picture which also stands out."

In order to capture your potential match's attention, Mr. Tinder says singletons need to think carefully about their profile picture and choose one which features a brightly colored background.

"You need to have a photo on a bright background - it pops for people as they're swiping through," he continued.

What's more, Tomlin also claims that yellow and blue will help you stand out in the crowd.

He asserted: "People with blue in their photos - whether that's graffiti or the ocean or bright blue skies - get more swipes than others."

2. Include at least one sexy holiday photo in your selection of six

Considering how you're only allowed a maximum of six photos to pique potential dates' interest, you've got to stop and think about which images will present you in your best light... literally.

According to our Tinder expert, holiday photos are a pretty safe bet to showing off your free-spirited side - as long as you actually feature in them.

Whether you're kicking back on a British beach or sipping a cocktail by a pool in Ibiza, Tomlin said: "The best photos for swipes are the ones of girls on holiday.

"One where they look like they're having fun. That would work better than all the others."

3. Make sure you're doing something different in each of your photos - while looking candid

While we can't exactly blame anyone for filling their Tinder profile with super glam photos of ourselves on nights out (guilty as charged), Tomlin claims that candid photos showing off your hobbies will garner more interest.

"Guys on there are looking for something different - so if you're looking to stand out then you need to have pictures that aren't too posed," he said.

Although your fun holiday snaps might invite a potential match to tap on your profile, it's not going to be enough to convince them to swipe right.

Mr. Tinder continued: "It works well to show photos of you doing your interests instead of just partying with your mates. So if you like horse-riding, put that in there.

"Include some pictures where you look smart, beautiful or handsome and others where you look more casual."

4. Be active on the app at 2pm on a Sunday

Okay, enough about photos - what about the best times to swipe? According to our dating app expert, Sunday afternoons are ideal if you're looking to ramp up the matches as 80 percent of users enjoy a quick swiping session during their day off.

"Sunday at 2 p.m. is the peak time," Tomlin said. "It's because everyone is so hungover, feeling a bit sorry for themselves and literally everyone is indoors on their phone - especially in the winter."

Based on his personal experience, he added: "People are also trying to plan their week with dates in the future."

5. Swipe for new matches after 10.30pm on a weeknight

But if sitting down for a Tinder session every Sunday isn't your thing, the most popular man on the app also recommends opening Tinder on a nightly basis.

He added: "10:30 pm.. onwards on a weeknight is a good time as well.

"When people are scrolling through Instagram right before bed, they're gonna have a cheeky look at Tinder too."

Tomlin also claims that the majority of users are "too embarrassed" to regularly check the app throughout the day so keep an eye on it during the evening instead. Duly noted.

