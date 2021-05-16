Publix brings back free cookies for kids

There may not be such a thing as a free lunch, but free cookies are a different story.

One of the nation’s largest grocery chains announced the return of a fan-favorite feature of its bakeries. The chain made the announcement that a popular program was returning just over one year after announcing that it was suspending that program.

Publix is bringing back the free kids cookie program, Fox 13 reports. The grocery store chain has announced that the program will be returning company-wide.

According to the news outlet, Publix’s main bakery plant has the ability to produce 2,400 cookies a minute, which are then shipped to the chain’s 1,200 stores nationwide.

The program was suspended in March, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which was in the midst of causing shutdowns across the country at the time. Now, as the pandemic appears to be winding down, the free cookie program is just the latest aspect of normal life to return.

WOMAN EXCLUDED FROM TEAM LUNCHES WINS WORKPLACE DISCRIMINATION CASE WITH $32K PAYOUT

Publix also recently announced that wearing face masks would be optional for fully vaccinated shoppers. Fox 13 reports that Publix made the decision in the wake of new guidelines from the CDC. Customers who have not yet been vaccinated will still be required by the store to wear a facemask while shopping.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News previously reported that people who are fully vaccinated against coronavirus no longer need to wear masks while indoors or outdoors or physical distance in either large or small gatherings, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky announced during a White House COVID-19 briefing Thursday.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Fully vaccinated individuals are still advised to wear masks while in crowded indoor settings such as while on public transportation and in hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters.

Fox News' Alexandria Hein and Kayla Rivas contributed to this report.