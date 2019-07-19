Pub with the longest name in the UK moves next door to bar with shortest

Talk about a mouthful.

The Old Thirteenth Cheshire Astley Volunteer Rifleman Corps Inn, also known as the pub with the longest name in the United Kingdom, has moved to the same street as the Q Inn – a bar that reportedly has the shortest name in the country.

The 55-letter bar, which originally closed in 2016, reportedly got its name in 1880, though it was not recognized as the longest name holder until 1995.

Three years later, the wordy inn in Stalybridge has been reopened by new owners Sarah Farrer-Baxter, 38, and her husband, Nigel Baxter.

"The Rifleman is such an important part of this town's history so everyone was gutted when it closed down,” she said.

Though Sarah said she was planning on originally naming the bar something else, she was happy to learn she wouldn’t have to.

“The old owners were two of my friends and when they told me I could take the name I was delighted,” she said to SWNS.

But in addition to their bar’s famous name, the Baxters have added another special reason to visit the pub – the location.

"That the two pubs with the longest and shortest names would end up as neighbors is unbelievable,” Sarah said of The Rifleman and the Q Inn, which are now less than 150 feet from each other.

The Q isn’t afraid of being overshadowed, though.

“Lots of people who come in talk about us having the shortest name,” manager Paul Armstrong said. "It's amazing that the Rifleman, which has the longest name, has reopened so close by. It's a nice coincidence."

