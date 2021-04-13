Possible pork shortage could strike during summer months

Time to prepare for yet another shortage.

According to new reports, pork products could be hard to come by this summer. While some products are already experiencing shortages, these may be made worse as restaurants reopen and people start having more social gatherings.

Some experts are predicting that outdoor events, like BBQs and cookouts, will be extremely popular this summer, Business Insider reports. This is reportedly due to the fact that while most Americans will be vaccinated by then, they’ll likely prefer outdoor events over indoor experiences.

These experts are also predicting that this will likely drive up the demand for meat, especially the types of meats cooked at BBQs. This includes a variety of pork products, such as hot dogs and bacon.

Unfortunately, there has reportedly been a shortage of hogs for over a year now. The problems are connected to the pandemic, which saw several processing plants and farms shut down due to outbreaks. Other facilities that were able to remain open still had to deal with staffing issues, also related to the pandemic.

According to Issac Olvera, a food and agricultural economist at ArrowStream, the supply chain is already being stressed and the problems aren’t likely to be fixed by summer. With more and more people expected to be reconnecting with friends and family over the grill this summer, this could cause prices to significantly increase.

A shortage could also mean that traditional deals and sales on pork products may be scarce this summer, The Takeout reports.

