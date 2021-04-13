IHOP debuts 'bacon obsession' menu with 'bigger' steakhouse-style bacon

IHOP is making a sizzling side dish the main entrée.

Bacon is getting its own menu at the pancake house with a thick-cut, steakhouse-style variety of the breakfast staple slathered in maple glaze, IHOP announced Tuesday.

The "Bacon Obsession" menu features bacon the chain describes as "five times thicker" than its regular bacon. And while the breakfast meat can be ordered solo, IHOP also has it featured on new menu items like the Steakhouse Premium Bacon Burger and a Maple Bacon Milkshake.

IHOP CANCELS INTERNATIONAL PANCAKE DAY, OFFERS FREE STACKS FOR APRIL INSTEAD

The breakfast staple will be served all day through June 13. IHOP's menu will also include Candied Bacon Pancakes that are loaded with hickory-smoked bacon bits; a Steakhouse BLT; Bacon Lovers Combo, which are two Candied Bacon Pancakes with slabs of the thick-cut breakfast meat; and the Oreo ‘N Bacon Waffle Sundae among other items.

"As guests begin to return to restaurants, we know they’re looking for broadly appealing and familiar comfort foods, as well as new ways to enjoy classic favorites, and bacon is the perfect option that fits both needs," Jay Johns, President at IHOP, said in a statement.

IHOP teased the release of its "premium" thick-cut bacon on social media, leading some food critics to address the hype.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I would argue that bigger bacon is the same as bacon and not bigger than bacon," one user remarked on Twitter at the chain's ad for "bigger bacon."

Another added, "The only thing better than bacon would maybe be a nice steak."